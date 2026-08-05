For over 1 crore central government employees and pensioners, the wait for the next Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike may continue for another two months or so, as the government usually announces the July revision around September-October, often ahead of Diwali. However, while the formal announcement is still some time away, the release of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for June 2026 has effectively sealed the calculation for the July 2026 DA revision under the 7th Pay Commission.

The latest data suggests that employees are likely to receive a 3 percentage point increase, taking DA from 60% to 63% of basic pay. While the hike will officially come into effect from July 1, 2026, the Union Cabinet is expected to approve it in September or October, following the usual practice.

With the 8th Pay Commission expected to submit its report only in 2027 and its recommendations likely to come into effect towards the end of 2027 or early 2028, employees could still receive at least two more DA hikes before the new pay structure replaces the existing one.

Why a 3% DA hike is now almost certain

The Labour Bureau, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, released the June 2026 CPI-IW on July 31.

According to the data, CPI-IW for June 2026 stood at 151.9. The index increased by 1.1 points over May. Retail inflation for industrial workers stood at 4.76% year-on-year.

Since June is the final month used for calculating DA effective from July, all six CPI-IW numbers required for the calculation are now available.

Based on the prescribed 7th Pay Commission formula, the DA works out to 63.75%. However, DA is announced after dropping the decimal portion, meaning the payable DA becomes 63%. That translates into a 3 percentage point increase over the existing DA rate of 60%.

Why is a 4% hike unlikely?

Over the past few weeks, there was speculation over whether the July 2026 DA increase would be 3% or 4%.

However, the June CPI-IW data has largely settled the debate. For a 4% increase, the DA calculation would have needed to reach at least 64% after applying the prescribed formula. Instead, the calculation reaches 63.75%, which is rounded down to 63%.

Unless there is any change in the calculation methodology—which is highly unlikely—the July 2026 DA revision is expected to remain at 3%.

How is DA calculated?

Dearness Allowance is revised twice every year. The two revision periods are: January 1 and July 1. The government calculates DA using the 12-month average of the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). The formula was recommended by the 7th Central Pay Commission and has been followed since 2016.

Once the Labour Bureau releases the June CPI-IW, the July DA calculation becomes final. Similarly, the December CPI-IW completes the calculation for the January revision.

What will employees get after this hike?

If approved, DA will increase from 60% to 63% of basic pay.

For example:

Basic Pay DA at 60% (Current) DA at 63% (Likely from July 2026) Monthly Increase ₹18,000 ₹10,800 ₹11,340 ₹540 ₹35,400 ₹21,240 ₹22,302 ₹1,062 ₹56,100 ₹33,660 ₹35,343 ₹1,683 ₹1,00,000 ₹60,000 ₹63,000 ₹3,000

Note: The figures are indicative and show the impact of a 3 percentage point increase in Dearness Allowance (DA), from 60% to 63%, on different levels of basic pay. Actual salary will vary depending on an employee’s pay level, allowances and deductions.

Employees will also receive arrears from July, once the Cabinet approves the revision.

What happens after the July 2026 hike?

The July 2026 increase is unlikely to be the last DA hike under the 7th Pay Commission. Since the 8th Pay Commission has only recently begun its work, its recommendations are expected sometime in 2027. Even after the report is submitted, the government will need time to examine and approve the recommendations.

That means employees are likely to receive at least: January 2027 DA and July 2027 DA before the new pay structure comes into force, assuming implementation takes place towards the end of 2027 or early 2028.

What happens to DA after a new Pay Commission is implemented?

One of the biggest questions among employees is whether DA accumulated over the years is paid separately after a new Pay Commission comes into effect. The answer is no.

Instead, the accumulated DA is merged with the existing basic pay, and a new pay matrix is created. This happened when the 7th Pay Commission replaced the 6th Pay Commission.

Before the 7th Pay Commission came into force on January 1, 2016, central government employees were receiving 125% DA under the 6th Pay Commission.

When the 7th Pay Commission was implemented, the 125% DA was merged into basic pay. A new pay matrix was introduced. DA was reset to 0% and future DA increases started again from zero under the new pay structure.

A similar process is expected whenever the 8th Pay Commission is implemented.

July 2026 DA calculation under the 7th Pay Commission

Month CPI-IW (2016=100) Change in CPI-IW Estimated DA under 7th CPC Existing DA (Jan 2026) — — 60% January 2026 148.6 0.4 60.85% February 2026 148.5 -0.1 61.39% March 2026 149.1 0.6 61.94% April 2026 149.9 0.8 62.54% May 2026 150.8 0.9 63.15% June 2026 151.9 1.1 63.75% Likely DA from July 2026 — — 63%*

*The calculated DA works out to 63.75%. Under the 7th Pay Commission formula, the decimal portion is ignored and the payable DA is rounded down to 63%.



When will the July 2026 DA be approved?

Although the increase becomes effective from July 1, 2026, the government generally announces it after the Labour Bureau releases the June CPI-IW.

Going by past practice, the Union Cabinet is expected to approve the July 2026 DA hike in September or October, after which employees and pensioners will receive the revised amount along with arrears from July.

Disclaimer: The DA calculation in this article is based on the June 2026 CPI-IW data released by the Labour Bureau and the existing 7th Pay Commission formula. The final Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) rates will take effect only after approval by the Union Cabinet.

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