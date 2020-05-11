No proposal to cut existing salary of Central govt employees: Finance Ministry

Finance Ministry has denied any proposal to cut salary of Central govt employees. (File Photo)

Central Govt Employee Salary News: The Finance Ministry on Monday rejected reports about proposal being considered by the Modi government change the existing salary structure of the Centre al government employees. Terming such reports as ‘false’, the ministry said that there was no plan of any cut in the salary of government staff.

“There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever,” a pinned tweet on the Finance Ministry’s official Twitter handle said.

More details are awaited.