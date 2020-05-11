  • MORE MARKET STATS

No proposal to cut existing salary of Central govt employees: Finance Ministry

By: |
Updated: May 11, 2020 3:31:55 PM

Terming such reports as 'false', the Finance Ministry said that there was no plan of any cut in the salary of government staff.

salary cut, pay cut, coronavirus, covid 19, central govt employee salary cutFinance Ministry has denied any proposal to cut salary of Central govt employees. (File Photo)

Central Govt Employee Salary News: The Finance Ministry on Monday rejected reports about proposal being considered by the Modi government change the existing salary structure of the Centre al government employees. Terming such reports as ‘false’, the ministry said that there was no plan of any cut in the salary of government staff.

“There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever,” a pinned tweet on the Finance Ministry’s official Twitter handle said.

Related News

More details are awaited.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. No proposal to cut existing salary of Central govt employees Finance Ministry
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Your money: Tips for wealth creation in turbulent times
2Covid-19 survival package: Cash crunch? Take loan against investments
3Covid-19 Lockdown: Will travel restrictions result into additional tax payouts?