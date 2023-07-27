Central Govt Pension: Can you change name, surname in Service Book after retirement? PMO replies

The Central Government pensioners (CGPs) can change their name/surname in the Services Book after retirement, Union Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (July 27).

“Central Government Pensioners are allowed to change their name/surname in the Services Book in accordance with the instructions applicable to Government servant for change of these details in service book records during service,” Singh said.

Singh was replying to a query on whether the CGPs are allowed to get their name changed or surname added to their service books after their retirement from the service.

Singh further said that a pensioner can also update his/her family details after retirement.

“Family Pension is given to family of deceased Government servant in accordance with the provisions of CCS (Pension) Rules. However a pensioner can update his family details after retirement,” he said.

Also Read: Will 7th Pay Commission be replaced by 8th Pay Commission?

For the redressal of grievances of CGPs, the Government has provided an online pension grievance redressal mechanism namely “CPENGRAM” and the Nodal Officers have been appointed in each Ministry/Department for the handling of grievances of Pensioners, Singh said

Talking about several steps taken for the welfare of Central Government pensioners, Singh said the following steps have been taken.

Simplification of rules and procedures for pensioners and family pensioners

Implementation of online pension processing and sanctioning system namely “Bhavishya”

Implementation of online Pension grievance redressal mechanism namely “CPENGRAM”

Implementation of a Digital system for submission of life certificate “Jeevan Pramaan”

Conducting of Pensioners Awareness Programmes and Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshops

“Government has introduced online system of pension processing and sanctioning of pensionary benefits to Central Government employees and relevant personal information is captured in the system,” Singh said.

Earlier when asked about the setting up of 8th Pay Commission, the Finance Ministry informed the Parliament that no such proposal was under consideration.