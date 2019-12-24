Central Government Employees’ VRS, Promotion: Soon, IAS, IPS-like vigilance system for these officers

Modi government to introduce Vigilance Information System for CSS, CSSS, CSCS officers:. Representational image

Vigilance Information System for CSS, CSSS, CSCS officers: In what may fast track the promotion, VRS and deputation requests of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers Service(CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS) officers, the central government is soon going to introduce a Vigilance Information System (VIS) similar to those available for All India Services (AIS) officers, according to a DoPT Office Memorandum (OM) dated December 23. The OM detailed Minutes of the meeting related to progress in SPARROW in different Ministries/Departments held on December 12.

In the meeting, Joint Secretary (CS) said that vigilance and integrity certificate of officers are major requirements for promotions, postings to sensitive posts, deputations, study and training abroad of CSS, CSSS and CSCS officers.

However, promotions, deputations requests, VRS and other proposals are delayed because of non-availability of the vigilance of several officers. Hence, the DoPT will soon start VIS for CSS, CSSS and CSCS officers similar to that available to AIS officers, she said.

"Due to non-availability of vigilance status of many officers, promotions, deputation requests, VRS and other proposals get delayed. Hence, she informed that the DoPT will shortly introduce a Vigilance Information System for CSS/CSSS/CSCS officers

similar to that available for AIS officers,” she added.

Benefits for CSS, CSSS, CSCS Officers

The proposed Vigilance Information System is likely to have the vigilance status of CSS, CSSS and CSCS officers every quarter, starting with a cumulative report from the quarter ending December 2019 and thereafter, on quarterly basis, the Joint Secretary (CS) said while adding that details in this regard will be shared with all ministries and departments soon.

The proposed VIS will help in faster disposal of promotions, VRS, deputation and other requests. Currently, a similar facility is available for officers of All India Services (AIS) which comprises Civil Services of India, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Forest Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS).