Central Government Employee? Modi govt has changed this Travelling Allowance rule

Central Government Employees travelling allowance rule has been changed.

Central Government Employees Travelling Allowance Rules: Central Government Employees can now claim travelling allowance without submitting boarding pass! As per a new rule announced by the Central Government, self-declaration along with travelling allowance claim would be sufficient for the purpose.

As per a recent government decision, Central Government Employees, who are unable to submit boarding pass along with the Travelling Allowance bill, have got a new option. They can now submit a self-declaration certificate in place of the Boarding Pass along with the Travelling Allowance Bill.

In an Office Memorandum dated June 23, 2020, the Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance, said, “Several references are being received in this Department to do away with the condition of submission of Boarding Pass with the TA claims. The matter has been considered in this Department and it has been decided that in case, a Government servant is unable to submit the Boarding Pass along with TA Bill, he can submit a self-declaration certificate in lieu of Boarding Pass along with TA Bill.”

DoE has also issued a proforma for self-certification, which needs to be countersigned by the Controlling Officer in case of officials below the Under Secretary level (i.e. below Pay level 10 and below).

The DoE said that the new facility of self-declaration in place of boarding pass will be applicable in “respect of journey on tour performed by employees of Central Government.”

Travelling Allowance claim: Old rule changed by Central Government

In October 2014, the Central Government had made it mandatory for employees to produce Boarding Pass as proof that the journey was actually performed by the official. This rule has now been changed by the Central Government.

The salary and allowance of Central Government Employees are determined on the basis of the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.