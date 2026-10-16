The Central government has approved a non-productivity-linked bonus (Ad-hoc Bonus) equivalent to 30 days’ emoluments for the accounting year 2025-26.

The ad-hoc bonus approval covers all central government employees in Group’C’ and all non-gazetted central government employees in Group ‘B’, who are not covered by any productivity-linked bonus scheme.

The Department of Expenditure, under the Ministry of Finance, in a notification dated 15.10.2026, said the calculation ceiling for payment of ad hoc bonus shall be monthly emoluments of Rs.7000/-.

The eligible employees of the armed forces and central paramilitary forces will also be entitled to receive the ad hoc bonus.

The directives will be considered applicable to Union Territory Administration employees who are not covered by any other bonus or ex-gratia system and who follow the Central Government’s guidelines for emoluments.

Who is eligible for the non-productivity-linked bonus (ad-hoc bonus)?

Only employees who were employed as of March 31, 2026, and who completed at least six months of continuous service throughout the year 2025–2026, shall be entitled to receive the ad hoc bonus benefit.

For a continuous service duration of six months to a full year, eligible employees will be entitled to pro rata payment; the eligible period is determined by the number of months of service.

In an exceptional circumstance, the ad hoc bonus will be awarded on a pro rata basis based on the nearest number of months of service to those who superannuated, retired due to medical invalidation, or passed away prior to March 31, 2026, but had completed at least six months of regular service during the year.

What will be the maximum payout under the ad-hoc bonus?

“The quantum of Non-PLB (ad-hoc bonus) will be worked out on the basis of average emoluments/calculation ceiling whichever is lower. To calculate Non-PLB (Ad-hoc bonus) for one day, the average emoluments in a year will be divided by 30.4 (average number of days in a month). This will, thereafter, be multiplied by the number of days of bonus granted,” the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Non-PLB (Ad-hoc Bonus) for 30 days would equal Rs. 7000 x 30/30.4 = Rs. 6907.89, or rounded to Rs. 69081, considering the calculation ceiling of monthly emoluments is set at Rs. 7000.

This Non-PLB (Ad-hoc Bonus) Payment will be issued to casual workers who have worked in offices with a 6-day week for at least 240 days per year for 3 years or more (206 days per year for 3 years or more in the case of offices with a 5-day week).

The non-PLB (ad hoc bonus) will be paid in the amount of Rs. 1200×30/30.4, or Rs. 1184.21, rounded to Rs. 1184. The amount will be determined based on actual monthly emoluments if the actual earnings are less than Rs. 1200 per month.

78-day bonus for railway staff also gets cabinet nod

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet authorized the payment of Rs. 2009.61 crore for a 78-day Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to 11,40,770 railway employees.

For 78 days, each eligible railway employee is entitled to a maximum amount of Rs. 17,951.

A wide range of railway employees, including track maintainers, loco pilots, train managers (guards), station masters, supervisors, technicians, technician helpers, pointsmen, ministerial staff, and other Group ‘C employees, will receive the amount mentioned above.

Every year, PLB is paid to eligible railway employees prior to the Durga Puja/Dusshera holidays.

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