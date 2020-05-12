Central Government Employee? On 30 percent salary cut news, check Modi govt’s latest statement

No salary cut for Central government employees for coronavirus, says Modi govt

Central Government Employees Salary Latest News: The Union government has clarified that it is not considering any proposal for any cut in salaries of the Central Government Employees due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The government’s clarification came in response to news reports claiming a proposal on 30 per cent salary cut for central government employees was under consideration. “Please ignore the FAKE NEWS being circulated in a section of media. There is no proposal by the Government to carry out deduction in the salary of its employees,” Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted.

Government’s fact-checker PIB Fact Check said, “There is no proposal under consideration of Government for any cut in their salaries. Already denied by the Minister.”

The Union Ministry of Finance also clarified, tweeting, “There is no proposal under consideration of Govt for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. The reports in some section of media are false and have no basis whatsoever.”

The Central government has rubbished several fake reports during the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.

Early this month, a fake report had claimed that the Central government was mulling to increase work hours of employees to 10 hours from 9 am to 7 pm. PIB Fact Check had rubbished the report, saying the Central government was not considering any such proposal.

Recently, the Central Government froze Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for Central Government Employees and Pensioners respectively. The DA and DR have been frozen till June 2021. However, the Central Government Employees will continue to get DA as per the current rates. Following the Centre, several states have also frozen the DA for their employees in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.

The DA hike for Central Government Employees is decided as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.