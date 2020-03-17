Central Government Employee? NPS or OPS? Modi govt says this on Pension to family after death

Central Government Employees pension rules: Here’s what modi govt says pension to employees’ family on death during service.

Central Government Employees Pension Rules: The Union government has said that the family members, or nominees, of a Central Government employee covered under National Pension System (NPS) would get benefits as per PFRDA (Exits & Withdrawals under NPS) Regulations, 2015, in the event of the death of a Government Servant. However, in the event of the death of a serving Central Government Employee covered by NPS, family pension is available to families of such Central Government Employees at the rate prescribed by CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 or CCS (Extraordinary Pension Rules) as the case may be.

Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a query on Monday (March 16, 2020): “The family members/ nominees of a Central Government employee covered under NPS would get benefits in accordance with PFRDA (Exits & Withdrawals under NPS) Regulations, 2015, notified by PFRDA, in the event of the death of Government Servant. However, as informed by Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare, vide their Office Memorandum No. 38/41/06-P&PW (A) dated 5th May, 2009, in the event of death of a Central Government servant covered by the NPS, family pension is available to such families of such Central Government employees at the rate and manner prescribed in the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 or CCS (Extraordinary Pension) Rules as the case may be…”

ALSO READ | Dearness Allowance Hiked for Central Government Employees! Modi Cabinet approves 4% DA increase

The Family Pension is provided as per the following details:

1. Thakur said, “(i) Under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, on death of a serving Central Government servant, family pension is payable to the family of the deceased Government servant at enhanced rate of 50 per cent of last pay drawn by the Government servant for a period of 10 years and thereafter family pension is payable to the family at the rate of 30 per cent of last pay.”

2. As per CCS (Extraordinary Pension) Rules, in case of death “on account of an injury or disease attributable to performance of Government duty”, higher family pension in the form of “Extraordinary family pension” is paid to the Central Government servant. The compensation for this purpose is provided depending on the circumstances:

Category A: Death or disability in normal circumstances

Category B: Death or disability due to a disease contracted in the performance of duty

Category C: Death or disability due to an injury sustained in accidents in the performance of duty

Category D: Death or disability that can be attributed to acts of violence by terrorists, anti-social elements etc.

Category E: Death or disability because of attack by or action against extremists, enemy action, etc

Under Category A, pension is provided as per point 1 mentioned above. While the rate of family pension in category B and C is 60 per cent or last pay and 100 per cent of last pay in case of category D and E.