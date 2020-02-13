Central Government Employees’ pay fixation for promotion as per 6th Pay Commission? Modi govt explains

Central Government Employees Pay Fixation on Promotion Method: Here’s what government says

Central Government Employees Pay Fixation on Promotion Method: The fixation of pay in the case of promotion from one Grade Pay to another Grade Pay is required to be done by granting one incrementation equal to 3 per cent of the sum of the Pay in the Pay Band and the existing Grade Pay of the particular post will be computed and rounded off to next multiple of 10, as per Rule 13 of Central Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules 2008, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur told Parliament in a written reply this week.

Thakur was responding to a question by member Kaushal Kishore on “whether the pay-fixation method for regular promotion ad MACP from 4200 Grade Pay to 4600 Pay are done in the same manner for the Central Government employees in departments following 6th Central Pay Commission (CPC)”.

Pay Fixation method

Thakur said, Rule 11 of CCS (RP) Rules, 2008 provides that where a Government servant continues to draw his pay in the existing scale and is brought over to the revised pay structure from a date later than 1st day of January 2006, his Pay from the later date in the revised pay structure shall be fixed in the following manner:

“Pay in the Pay Band will be fixed by adding the Basic Pay applicable on the later date, the Dearness Pay applicable on that date and the pre-revised Dearness allowance based on rates applicable as on 01.01.2006. This figure will be rounded off to the next multiple of 19 and will then become the Pay in the applicable Pay Band. In addition to this, the Grade Pay Corresponding to the pre-revised pay scale will be payable.”

“Where the Government servant in receipt of special pay or non-practising allowance, the methodology followed will be as prescribed in Rule 7(i), (B), (C) or (D) as applicable, except that the basic pay and dearness pay to be taken into account will be the basic pay and dearness pay applicable as on that date but dearness allowance will be calculated as per rates applicable on 1.1.2006,” he added.