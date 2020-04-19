Central Government Employee? No salary cut or pension reduction, says Modi govt

Central Government Employees salary cut pension cut news: No cut in salary, pension, says Union govt.

Central Government Employee Latest News: Here’s good news for Central Government Employees and Pensioners who have fallen for rumours claiming there will be a cut in their pension or salary due to COVID-19 situation. The Union Government has clarified that there will be no cut in pension disbursements. Also, pensions and salaries will not be affected. In a tweet from its official handle today, the Ministry of Finance said, “It is being reported that a 20% cut in Central Government Pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements. It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by Government Cash Management instructions.”

The Ministry Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions also said in a statement that there is no proposal for reduction of pension and the Government has not contemplated any action in this respect.

“It has come to the notice of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare of the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension that in the wake of the current pandemic, Covid-19 and the ensuing economic scenario, many rumours are afloat that the Government is contemplating a reduction/stoppage of Pension which has become a source of worry for the Pensioners,” said the statement.

“As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government in this respect. Instead, the Government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners,” it added.

Amid Coornavirus pandemic, several rumours are flying around. It is advisable for Central Government Employees and Pensioners to not fall for rumours, and always rely for officials statements of the government. Meanwhile, as many as 1334 new COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The total Coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 15,712 and deaths to 507 in India. No new case has been reported in Mahe in Puducherry and Karnataka’s Kodagu in the last 28 days, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said at a press conference today.