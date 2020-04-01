Central Government Employee? Modi govt issues important clarification on retirement, eases timelines

Central Government Employees latest news today: Govt issues clarification on March 31 retirement date.

Central Government Employee retirement rules: Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Union government issued an important clarification for those employees attaining the age of retirement yesterday (March 31, 2020.) The government has said that such employees will retire irrespective of whether they are working from home or working from office. “In view of the unprecedented situation arising out of country-wide lockdown declared by the Government subsequent to the outbreak of COVID-19, it is clarified that the central government employees who are attaining the age of superannuation on 31st March 2020 in terms of Fundamental Rule 56 and due to retire, shall retire from Central Government service on 31st March 2020, irrespective of whether they are working from home or working from office,” said an Office Memorandum (OM) of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) date March 31, 2020.

Over 1400 positive new Coronavirus cases have been detected with the numbers expected to rise further in the coming days. In the wake of the lockdown, the government has allowed several employees to work from home.

Easy Timelines amid Lockdown

The government has also eased the counting of the limitation period for the diverse purposes under CCS (CCA) rules, 1965, and CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.

“Consequent upon the outbreak of COVID-19, and considering the unprecedented situation of the Lockdown w.e.f. 24th March 2020, it may not be feasible to adhere to the timelines prescribed in the said Rules and to the instructions issued under the Rules. It has accordingly been decided not to count the period of the Lockdown for the purposes of prescribed timelines,” said an O.M. of the department dated 30-03-2020.

It further explained: “For example, if the due date for completing a process/work/event at the start of the Lockdown falls after 20 days, then the due date will get postponed by the number of Lockdown days and the same number (20) of days will be available to complete the work after the Lockdown is lifted. However, after the Lockdown is lifted if the time left to complete the task is less than 15 days, then the processes may be allowed to be completed within 15 days.”