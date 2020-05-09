Central Government Employee? You will get travelling allowance for this purpose – Modi govt clarifies

The Office Memorandum is effective from 8th May, 2020.

Central Government Employee Travelling Allowance: The Department of Personnel and Training has clarified that the Central Government Employees participating in sports events and tournaments of national/international importance will get travelling allowance as per the applicable rules. In an Office Memorandum dated May 8, 2020, the DoPT said, “Central Government employees who are required to travel to a station other than their headquarters for participating in any of the events mentioned in para 3(i) of this Department’s OM dated 16.07.1985, will be entitled to claim Travelling Allowance for such journey in accordance with the TA rules applicable to them.”

This order was issued after consultation with the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, as mandated under Article 148(5) of the Constitution. The Office Memorandum is effective from 8th May, 2020.

Recently, the Government froze DA hikes for central government employees in a bid to fight the economic crisis due COVID-19 pandemic. “In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that the additional installment of Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government Employees, Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners, due from 1st January 2020 shall not be paid,” an Office Memorandum of Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, had said.

The government also recently clarified that the Central Government Employees will not face a cut in several other allowances such an LTC, Leave Encashment, OTA, Medical etc. “There is no proposal for any cut in various allowances including LTC, leave encashment during LTC or Leave encashment on retirement, OTA and medical reimbursement, as admissible under the existing orders, has either been considered or under contemplation at present. These payments will be continued to be paid as per existing norms,” the Finance Ministry had said in a document shared by PIB Fact Check.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has made the use of Aarogya Set app mandatory for its employees. Aarogya Setu is a coronavirus contact tracing mobile app.