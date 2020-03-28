Central Government Employees? Modi govt has extended last dates for appraisal activities

Central Government Employees latest news today: Govt extends dates for APAR activies. Representational image

Central Government Employees Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) Last Dates: Amid nation-wide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Union government has revised the last dates for submission of Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR). An Office Memorandum of Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dated 27th March 2020, said, “In the light of situation arising out of spread of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), it has been decided with the approval of competent authority to revise the time schedule for some of the activities relating to recording APAR.”

Revised dates for APAR activities

1. Distribution of APAR forms to officers reported upon where self-appraisal has to be given and to reporting officers where self-appraisal is not to be given: The last has been revised from 31st March to 31st May 2020.

2. Submission of self-appraisal to reporting officer by officer to be reported upon (where applicable): The last date has been extended from 15th April to 30th June.

The Union government has taken several measures to ensure well being of the Central Government Employees, including relaxation in CCS (Leave) Rules, 1972. The government has decided to grant Commuted Leave without production of medical certificate to those officials who are above 50 years of age and have underlying conditions like diabetes, respiratory problems, renal diseases and other life-threatening illness for a period up to 4th April 2020, to avoid unnecessary burden on the health care system.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 873, including 19 deaths. Over 19 patients have been either cured or discharged after treatment, according to the Ministry of Health. The government today said that India’s response to COVID-19 has been “pre-emptive, pro-active and graded.”

“India had already put in place a comprehensive response system at its borders much before WHO declared it as a public health emergency of international concern (30th January),” the government said.