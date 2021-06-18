Central Government Employee? Appraisal 2021 timeline extended again for Group A, B, C officers

Central Government Employee appraisal timeline extended.

Central Government Employees Performance Assessment Report 2021: The Central Government has once again extended the timelines for recording and completing of Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) for the year 2020-21 of Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and `C’ officers of Central Civil Services due to the situation arising out of Covid-19 lockdowns. As per the extended timeline, the entire APAR process will be completed by 31st March, 2022. Earlier, the deadline for the completion of APAR process was 31st December 2021.

“In view of the prevailing situation, it has been decided to further extend the timelines for distribution/online generation, recording and completion of APAR for the year 2020-21 for Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ officers of Central Civil Services, as a one-time measure,” the DoPT said in its memorandum dated June 17, 2021.

The DoPT also said that the extended timelines for the APAR year 2020-21 will also apply to the reporting/reviewing/accepting authorities, who have demitted office or retired from service on or after 28.02.2021. They will be allowed to record their remarks till the respective extended cut-off dates.

Also, the decision conveyed vide O.M. dated 14.06.2021 delinking recording and completion of APAR for the year 2020-21 from the conduct of Annual Medical Examination and thereafter submission of summary of medical report by 31.12.2021, will stand, the DoPT said.

Earlier, the DoPT had extended the APAR timelines for Group A, B and C officers of CSS, CSSS ad CSCS cadre through the SPARROW portal for the year 2020-21.

“…in the light of situation arising out of Covid-19, it has been decided with the approval of competent authority that the timelines for distribution/online generation, recording and completion of entire APAR process for the year 2020-21, shall be extended, as a one time-time measure, as specified in the Annexure, in respect of all GroupA, B and C officers of CSS/CSSS/CSCS cadres,” a DoPT Office Memorandum (O.M.) had said. “The relaxation was subject to the condition that no remarks shall be recorded in the APAR for the year 2020-21 after 31.12.2021,” it added.