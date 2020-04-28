Will Central Government Employees face cut in LTC, Leave Encashment, other allowances? Check fact

No cut in LTC, other allowances for Central Government Employees, says Union government. Representational image

The Union government has rejected a report which claimed that Central Government Employees face a cut in several allowances such an LTC, Leave Encashment, OTA, Medical etc. Responding to the report on Twiter, Government fact-checker handle ‘PIB Fact Check’ said on Monday that there is no such proposal of the government to various allowances like LTC, Leave Encashment, OTA, Medical etc. It said that the report claiming such cut is wrong and baseless. The public fact-checker said that payment of these allowances to the Central Government employees will continue to be made as per the currently applicable parameters.

The finance ministry also termed the report misleading and totally fake. “There is no proposal for any cut in various allowances including LTC, leave encashment during LTC or Leave encashment on retirement, OTA and medical reimbursement, as admissible under the existing orders, has either been considered or under contemplation at present. These payments will be continued to be paid as per existing norms,” the Finance Ministry said in a document shared by PIB Fact Check.

Several misleading and fake reports are being circulated in social media amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. Recently, a misleading report claiming the government planned to reduce the retirement age of Central Government Employees. However, the government strongly rejected such reports saying there is no move to bring down the retirement age of central government employees.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had said, “There is no such move to reduce the retirement age nor (there) has been such a proposal discussed or contemplated at any level in the government.” He also said that right from the beginning of the emergence of the coronavirus challenge, government and DoPT have taken prompt decisions to safeguard the interests of the employees.

The Government last week suspended Dearness Allowance (DA) hike for Central Government Employees.