Central Government Employees Latest News: While Central Government Employees are eagerly waiting for a revision in their Dearness Allowance (DA) rate as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendation, here’s another development that may be relevant to them.

In its latest instructions to various Government departments and ministries, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said that the fee limit for Central Government Employees doing casual and occasional work outside office hours has been increased from Rs 1500 to Rs 5000 in a financial year. This rule is already effective from 15th November 2021 but many employees may not have been aware of it.

What does the increased fee limit mean?

The increased fee limit means that Central Government Employees can now a fee of up to Rs 5000/year for outside office hour work.

As per the current rules, one-third of any fee above Rs 5000 received by a Central Government Employee in a Financial Year has to be credited to the Consolidated Fund of India. However, the Rs 5000 limit doesn’t apply to medical officers in civil employment.

In the Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 9th of September, the DoPT said, “The undersigned is directed to refer to this Department’s O.M. No. 16013/1/93- Estt.(Allowances) dated 21.1.1998 relating to acceptance of fees by Central Govt. employees (other than acceptance of fees by medical Officers in civil employ) and to say that the fee limit for occasionaall and casual work performed outside the office hours under SR12, unless otherwise provided, has been enhanced from Rs 1500 to Rs 5000 in a financial year w.e.f. 15.11.2021 vide Gazette Notification No. S.O. 4829(E) dated 15.11.2021.”

Amending Supplementary Rule 12, the Gazette Notification dated 15.11.2021 had said, “S.E. 12 – unless the President by special order otherwise directs, one third of any fees in excess of Rs 5000/- paid to a Government servant in a financial year shall be credited to the Consolidated Fund of India.”

DA hike expected

Meanwhile, it is expected that the Central Government will announce another DA hike for employees in the next few weeks. The salary and allowances paid to Central Government Employees are based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.