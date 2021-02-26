Central Government Employees: Is prior intimation must for availing LTC Cash Voucher Scheme?

The bills for availing LTC Cash Voucher Scheme are to be submitted before March 31, 2021.

The government has come out with more clarifications on the queries being received in respect of Special Cash Package equivalent in lieu of Leave Travel Concession Fare for Central Government Employees during the block 2018-21. When it came to actual implementation and the process to avail the benefit of the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme, there were several queries seeking clarification from the government. The government has been issuing clarifications from time to time to remove any confusion about the implementation of the scheme.

Of late, several ministries and departments have raised queries and asked for clarifications with regard to:

(i) Whether any prior intimation is required just like availing the actual LTC Scheme?

(ii) The LTC for the year 2018-19 Block was extended upto 3lst December, 2020.Whether claims can be made under this block till March, 2021?

Government clarification

The government through its latest Office Memo dated February 16 has clarified that the Special Cash Package is in lieu of pending LTC for the Block between 2018-21 and bills for availing this scheme are to be submitted before 3l .03.2021. No prior intimation as is being given in the case of LTC Scheme is required and for the year 2018-19 (extended till 31.12.2020), the claims can be made before 31.03.2021.

Earlier, the government had also clarified on the operation part as the scheme is for the LTC block of 2018-21. Normally, a block contains two LTC fare (home town and anywhere in India). If one has been availed and the other remaining, the same can be utilized for this purpose. Any unutilized LTC of the block of 2018-21 is eligible. This scheme is applicable to the LTC fare left unutilized during the Block Year as mentioned in the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme Order effective 12.10.2020.

While availing the offer, multiple bills are accepted. The purchase should have been done from the date of issue of the LTC Cash Voucher Scheme Order dated October 12, 2020, till the end of the current Financial Year. The purchase should carry a GST of 12% and above and payment should have been made to digital mode. The reimbursement is based on production of invoice with details of GST. As far as possible, the claim should be made and settled well before 31st March, 2021 to avoid any last minute rush and resultant lapse.