Central Government Employee? Get UTSAV Rupay card of Rs 10000 under Festival Advance Scheme

The pandemic has put the brakes on the economic activity and the government is taking steps to kick-start growth in the country. The government employees are being provided with a prepaid card Rupay Card loaded with Rs 10,000. This is under the special festival advance proposed by the government, and the card will be called UTSAV card, to be primarily distributed by the SBI.

In order to stimulate demand in the economy, the government has announced certain steps. The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed several measures, two of which relate to stimulating consumer spending in the economy in an effort to fight the slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic following the lockdown.

With a view to enable Government employees to meet expenses relating to festivals and to encourage spending thereby giving a boost to economic activities, it has been decided that a special festival package of advance will be accorded to all Government employees for any important festivals up to 31st March 2021.

The Department of Expenditure of the Ministry of Finance has already issued the Office Memorandum and this Order will be effective from October 12, 2020, till 31 March 2021.

A Head of Office may sanction this special package on the eve of any important festival to any Central Government employee under his administrative control. The term “important festival” is clarified as such festivals or one of such festivals as Head of Department may declare in respect of establishments under his/her administrative control.

The amount of the package is Rs. 10,000 to be paid as advance to Government employees. This amount is interest-free and has to be paid back by the employee in not more than ten instalments. The amount would be released through pre-loaded Rupay Card from SBI to be called the UTSAV card. On receipt of application from Government employee for this package, the department may process and acquire the prepaid cards from SBI for the issue among the applicants.

The festival package may be granted to a Government employee if he or she is on Government duty or on leave excluding leave preparatory to retirement, on the date on which the advance is disbursed. The amount paid under this package is recoverable in not more than ten instalments.