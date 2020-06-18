Central Government Employees appraisal: Is there a stay on salary increase for one year? Check fact

Central Government Employees Salary appraisal has not been stayed.

Central Government Employees Salary appraisal: If you have read a piece of news claiming a stay on Central Government Employees salary increase for one year, then beware. It is fake news and the Central Government has issued a clarification in this regard. Quoting an office memorandum (O.M.) of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), a media report had recently claimed that the Central Government had stayed the salary increase of its employees for a year.

However, the Central Government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check, rubbished the news report. It said on Tuesday (June 16, 2020) that there was no plan to stay the salary raise of Central Government Employees for a year. It further said that the DoPT office memorandum was quoted wrongly in the fake news report. The O.M was issued for extension of timeline for the completion of the Annual Performace Appraisal Report (APAR) and not for staying salary increase of the Central Government Employees. PIB Fact check said that the news report explained the facts incorrectly.

Central Government Employees APAR: What DoPT said

As per the DoPT office memorandum, the timeline for completion of APAR for the year 2019-20 for Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ Central Civil Services Officers has been extended as a one-time measure.

“In view of prevailing situation, it has been decided to further extend the timelines for distribution/online generation, recording and completion of APR for the year 2019-20 for Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ officers of Central Civil Services…” the DoPT said.

As per the DoPT, the extended timelines will also apply to reporting/reviewing/accepting authorities.

As per the new timeline issued by the DoPT, the APAR process for 2019-20 will be completed by 31st March 2021. The online generation or distribution of blank forms will be completed by July 31, 2020. Also, the submission of self-appraisal to reporting officer will be completed by 31t August.