Central Government Employees’ LTC Cash package scheme bill/claims deadline extended

Central Government Employee LTC scheme. Representative image

The Central Government has further extended the deadline for submission of bills/claims for benefits under the LTC Special Cash package scheme. The Central Government had previously said submission of bills/claims under the LTC scheme may be entertained and settled by ministries/departments till 30th April 2021. However, due to the current Covid-19 situation in the country, the last date has been extended till 31st May 2021.

“Queries have been received in this department to extend the date for submission of bills/claims and settlement beyond 30th April 2021. Keeping in view of the situation existing due to Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that submission of bills/claims may be entertained and settled by Ministries/Departments not later than 31st May 2021,” the Department of Expenditure (DoE) said in an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 7th May 2021.

“However it is reiterated that payment for the purchases should have been made not later than the due date, i.e. 31st March 2021,” it added.