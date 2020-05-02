Central Government Employee? Modi govt says you won’t have to work for 9 am to 7 pm – Check details

No plan to increase office hours of Central Government Employees.

The Central Government has denied a report which claimed that office work hours for Central Government Employees will be increased to 10 hours daily and they will have to work from 9 am till 7 pm in office. The government’s official fact-checker, PIB Fact Check, today said that the claim made in the report is fake. The central government has not made any such decision and also it is not even considering any such proposal.

The report had claimed that the Central Government Employees will have to work from 9 am to 7 pm while Saturday offs will be cancelled. It had also said that the working hours will be increased. Last week, a report falsely claimed that the Government was planning to cut allowances like LTA, leave encashment, medical etc of central government employees. The Government ha denied having any such plan. “There is no proposal for any cut in various allowances including LTC, leave encashment during LTC or Leave encashment on retirement, OTA and medical reimbursement, as admissible under the existing orders, has either been considered or under contemplation at present. These payments will be continued to be paid as per existing norms,” the Finance Ministry had said

The Central Government recently suspended Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief hikes for its employees and pensioners. However, the employees will continue to get DA at the current rates.

Several fake reports are doing the rounds amid nation-wide Coronavirus lockdown, which was extended by the Government on Friday for two more weeks after May 3. It is hence advised to take information from authentic sources only.

The salary rules of Central Government Employees follow 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

Aarogya Setu app mandatory

Meanwhile, the Central Government has made Aarogya Setu app mandatory for all the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in Central

Government. In an Office Memorandum, the Department of Personnel & Training dated 20.04.2020 had said the employees “should download ‘Aarogyasetu’ App on their mobile phones, immediately.”

“Before starting for office, they must review their status on ‘Aarogyasetu’ and commute only when the app shows ‘safe’ or ‘low risk’ status,” it added.