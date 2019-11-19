Central Government Employee? Your appraisal will now depend on these MACP rules

The Office Memorandum carries a detailed report of the MACP Scheme and the conditions for the grant of Financial Up-gradations under the scheme.

The central government civilian employees will now have better clarity about their Financial Up-gradations. Under the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) Scheme, three Financial Up-gradations are allowed on completion of 10, 20. 30 years of regular service, or 10 years of continuous service in the same level in Pay Matrix, counted from the direct entry grade. The 7th Central Pay Commission had recommended that MACP be continued to be administered at 10, 20 and 30 years as before.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension had issued an Office Memorandum in October 2019 on consolidated guidelines and rules regarding MACP Scheme for central government civilian employees. The OM carries a detailed report of the MACP Scheme and the conditions for the grant of Financial Up-gradations under the scheme.

As per the recommendations, the scheme will be available to all posts including Group A posts whether isolated or not. The Organized Group A services will not be covered under the scheme. In other words, the MACP scheme will continue to be applicable to all employees up to the HAG level, except members of Organized Group A services. In addition, those in Group B and in Group C central government civilian employees will be eligible for the MACP scheme. The casual employees including those granted ‘temporary status’ and employees appointed in the government on ad-hoc basis or contract basis shall not qualify for benefits under the scheme.

Some other points about the MACP guidelines are: