Central government employee? You will lose pay for striking tomorrow

Central Government Employee strike rules: Central Trade Unions (CTUs), except Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, and their affiliated in different sectors have called for a nationwide general strike tomorrow to protest against the Union government’s labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporation and privatization policies. Through the nationwide strike, CTUs will also push for their 12-point common demands relating to minimum wage and social security among others.

Ahead of the strike, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has informed officials that its instructions “prohibit the Government servants from participating in any form of strike including mass casual leave, go slow etc. or any action that abet any form of strike/protest in violation of Rule 7 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.”

As per the proviso to Rule 17(1) of the Fundamental Rules, pay and allowances is not admissible to an employee for his absence from duty without any authority.

“As to the concomitant rights of an Association, after it is formed, they cannot be different from the rights which can be claimed by the individual members of which the Association is composed. it follows that the right to form an Association does not include any guaranteed right to strike/protest,” the DoPT said.

Penalty

The DoPT said that several Supreme Court judgements have also agreed that “going on strike is a grave misconduct under the Conduct Rules and that misconduct by the Government employees is required to be dealt with in accordance with law.”

“Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action,” the notification said.

The DoPT has also asked all officers not to sanction Casual Leave or any other kind of leave to the officers and employees, if applied for, during the period of proposed strike by CTUs. The officials have also been asked to ensure that the willing employees are allowed hindrance free entry into the office premises.