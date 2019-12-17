Central Government Employee? Upload Appraisal details in SPARROW by December 31

The APAR window will be closed on December 31, 2019, and thereafter it will not be accessible for any activity related to the recording of APARs.

The online recording of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARS) on ‘SPARROW’ has been introduced to all the grades of CSS from the FY 2018-19. The Department of Personnel & Training under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions had issued an Office Memorandum on December 6, 2019, citing that a large number of APARS of the officers are still pending at different levels. Earlier, the recording of APARs was extended, keeping in view the involvement of officers in the general elections to the Lok Sabha but the OM clearly states that a delay in completion of APARS will affect the career prospects of the officers concerned and this will lead to delay in filling up of vacancies. The department has emphasized that the process of completion of recording APARs needs to be expedited.

SPARROW is Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window wherein the Appraisal Reports of the employees of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) need to be uploaded and generated digitally. According to OM, the APAR window will be closed on December 31, 2019, and thereafter it will not be accessible for any activity related to the recording of APARs. It is also made clear that APARS will not be accepted in hard copies except in the case of the exempted categories.

Necessary alerts may be sent to all concerned as follows: