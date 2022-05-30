Central Govt Employee? Govt issues important clarification on Family Pension from two sources

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has issued an important clarification regarding a retired Central Government Employee’s eligibility for two family pensions.

In an Office Memorandum dated 23rd May 2022, the DoPPW clarified that there is no restriction on the grant of family pensions from two different sources under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021.

“…it is clarified that there is no restriction in the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 on grant of family pension to a family member from two different sources in respect of the same Government servant/pensioner,” the DoPPW said.

“However, entitlement of two family pensions to a member of the family consequent on death of two different Government servants/pensioners shall continue to be subject to the restriction in sub-rule 12(a) and sub-rule 13 of Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021,” it added.

The Government had notified the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 on 20th December, 2021 replacing the erstwhile Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972.

Rule 50 of the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 deals with family pension. “This rule also does not provide for any restriction on grant of family pension from two different sources in respect of the same Government servant/pensioner,” the DoPPW said.

The DoPPW clarification came after it received representations seeking clarification in regard to entitlement of a member of family for family pension from two different sources in respect of the same Government servant/pensioner, e.g. in respect of military service and civil service or in respect of service rendered in autonomous body and civil Government Department.