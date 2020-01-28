Central Government Employee salary: Will two-day bank strike delay your pay?

For the central government employees, the salary for the current month is to be uploaded by January 28.

The central government employees may get their salary for the month of January earlier than before. The salary which is due on January 31 may be received by them much earlier because of an upcoming bank union strike on the last two days of January 2020. The government, continuing with the practice, has made arrangements for early uploading of the salary payment files into the system for the month of January.

All the government offices have instructed their field Principal Accounts offices (PAOs) to upload files of salary payments on Public Financial Management System (PFMS) by 28th January for the month of January 2020.

Bank unions have called for a strike from January 31st to 1st February 2020. Banks are likely to remain closed on those days and even files for the payment of salary for the month of January 2020, which is due for January 31st may not get processed. This may result in a delay in disbursement of salary to the central government employees.

All the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA) or Controller of Accounts (independent charge) are, therefore, instructed to issue necessary instructions to all the field PAO/CDDP under their control to upload the salary payment files for the month of January 2020 with NPB date as 31st January 2020 (last working day of the month) and ensure to reach the banks latest by 28th January 2020.

Considering there are two more days – January 29th and 30th, before the bank union strike takes place, the delay of salary for the central government employees may not be there.