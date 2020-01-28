Central Government Employee salary: Will two-day bank strike delay your pay?

By: |
Updated: January 28, 2020 1:16:45 PM

All the government offices have instructed their field Principal Accounts offices (PAOs) to upload files of salary payments on PFMS by 28th January.

central government employees, salary latest news, bank strike, january pay, early upload in pfmsFor the central government employees, the salary for the current month is to be uploaded by January 28.

The central government employees may get their salary for the month of January earlier than before. The salary which is due on January 31 may be received by them much earlier because of an upcoming bank union strike on the last two days of January 2020. The government, continuing with the practice, has made arrangements for early uploading of the salary payment files into the system for the month of January.

All the government offices have instructed their field Principal Accounts offices (PAOs) to upload files of salary payments on Public Financial Management System (PFMS) by 28th January for the month of January 2020.

Related News

Bank unions have called for a strike from January 31st to 1st February 2020. Banks are likely to remain closed on those days and even files for the payment of salary for the month of January 2020, which is due for January 31st may not get processed. This may result in a delay in disbursement of salary to the central government employees.

All the Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (Pr. CCA) or Controller of Accounts (independent charge) are, therefore, instructed to issue necessary instructions to all the field PAO/CDDP under their control to upload the salary payment files for the month of January 2020 with NPB date as 31st January 2020 (last working day of the month) and ensure to reach the banks latest by 28th January 2020.

Considering there are two more days – January 29th and 30th, before the bank union strike takes place, the delay of salary for the central government employees may not be there.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Central Government Employee salary Will two-day bank strike delay your pay?
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Long term capital gains from property: Where should you reinvest LTCG?
2Your Query: Check for any pre-payment clause in car loan
3Mutual Fund: 5 mistakes you should avoid while investing in mutual funds