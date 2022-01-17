Central Government Employee? One-time pension option under OPS in place of NPS – Check latest details

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare had provided a one-time option to Government employees for coverage under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 in place of NPS.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare has once again issued an office memorandum regarding the coverage under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 in place of National Pension System of those Central Government employees whose selection of appointment were finalized before 01.01.2004 but the employees had joined Government service on or after 01.01.2004.

This option was given to those who were declared successful for recruitment in the results declared on or before 31.12.2003 against vacancies occurring before 01.01.2004 and are covered under the National Pension System on joining service on or after 01.01.2004. Such one-time options were as per the office memorandum dated 17.02.2020 and 31.03.2021 and carried prescribed cut off dates for various activities involved in the process of exercising of option.

It has been brought to the notice of the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare that despite submission of options in the prescribed time limit by Government employees, some offices may have not decided these options in the stipulated time schedule of these activities. Cut-off dates for processing of cases were prescribed to ensure time bound disposal of cases and faster resolution of grievances of employees.

In the Department’s latest note, it is mentioned that these cut-off dates may not be taken as a reason to not to process an option given by the employee within due time and all Ministries and Departments are, therefore, requested to take necessary action on the options exercised by Government employees in stipulated time.

After the introduction of National Pension System (NPS), all Government employees appointed on or after 01.01.2004 to the posts in the Central Government service (except armed forces) are mandatorily covered under NPS. The Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 and other connected rules were also amended and were not applicable to the Government employees appointed to Government service after 31.12.2003.

However, the government had received representations from the Government employees appointed on or after 1.1.2004 requesting for the benefit of the pension scheme under Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1972 on the ground that their appointment was delayed on account of administrative reasons or lapses.