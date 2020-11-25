Central Government Employee? No need to submit original bill of car or any item for LTC scheme

In case of employees who are due to retire before December 31, 2020, the original bill/voucher must be submitted and settled before the date of superannuation, the DoE said.

LTC Cash Voucher Scheme: Central Government Employees do not need to submit original bills if they buy a car or any other items or services to avail the benefit under special cash package in lieu of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) fare. The special package was recently announced by the Central Government.

In a clarification issued today (November 25, 2020), the Department of Expenditure (DoE), Ministry of Finance said that a self-attested photocopy in place of original bills would suffice. However, the employee will have to produce the original bill for verification on demand.

“No, self-attested photocopy would suffice. However, the original bills may be produced on demand for information,” DoE said in an official clarification while responding to a query on whether it was mandatory to submit original bills to DDO.

This is an important clarification for the central government employees who want to avail the benefit of the special package. As the original bills/voucher may be required by the employee for claiming the warranty and ownership of the service.

