Central Government Employee? Modi govt makes these changes to help you claim LTC benefits

Central government employees latest news: LTC reimbursement new rules here

For Central Government Employees who could not enjoy full LTC benefits due to lockdown last year, the Union government has announced some relief measures. In an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated 07-01-2021, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), announced three new decisions.

During the lockdown period, several airlines charged cancellation charges against pre-booked air tickets when all domestic flights were cancelled. Because of this several employees who had booked LTC tickets in advance faced financial difficulties.

“During this period, all domestic flights within India were cancelled but certain airlines have charged the cancellation charges against the pre-booked air tickets. In such a situation, many Government employees who had booked LTC tickets in advance for that period are facing financial difficulties in view of the high cancellation amount charged by the airlines,” DoPT noted.

In several cases, the airlines did not refund the ticket and instead kept the booking amount in the form of ‘credit shell’, allowing passengers to travel again within a year. “This is causing undue hardships to the Government employees as the LTC advance along with penal interest, is required to be returned if the journey is not undertaken,” DoPT said.

The Ministries of Personnel had received several requests from employees for providing relief in both cases. The Central Government Employees had sought relief in the form of one-time relaxation for reimbursement of the cancellaion charges. They had also sought an extension of time limit for settlement of LTC advance and exemption of penal interest till such date the journey is performed by them. The Central Government has accepted both requests of employees and issued instructions in this regard to various ministries and departments.

New decisions