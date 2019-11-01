Central government employee? Modi govt has implemented SPARROW for appraisal – Know what is it

Government has introduced SPARROW for appraisal of several central government employees. . Representational image

Central Government Employee Appraisal: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has implemented ‘SPARROW’ across all grades of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers Service(CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS). According to National Government Services Portal, SPARROW, or Smart Performance Appraisal Report Recording Online Window, enables ” electronic filing of performance appraisal by government officers in a way that is user friendly and allows filing from anywhere, any time as per officer’s convenience.”

The smart online window for annual appraisals has been implemented for several other services of the Central government as well.

For all grades of CSS, CSSS & CSCS, the Central government had implemented ‘SPARROW’ from 2018-19 through DoPT’s Office Memorandum dated 10th April 2019. Also, in view of the “practical difficulties” faced by various authorities in recording APARs, the datelines for filing of online APARs were extended through an OM dated April 18, 2019.

On Thursday, an Office Memorandum of DoPT noted, “An analysis of APARs generated on ‘SPARROW’ reveals that a sizeable number of officers are yet to be mapped up on the system and their APARs (Annual Performance Appraisal Reports) are pending for generation.”

“It is necessary that the data in respect of APARs generated in each Ministry across all the grades of SS, should be analysed to find out the gaps with reference to total strength of officers in a particular grade,” the OM said.

DoPT has requested Ministries/Departments to provide their inputs by November 10.

The sanctioned strength of employees in all grades of CSS, CSSS and CSCS over 23,000.

In May this year, SPARROW-CBIC was launched for over 46,000 Group B & C officers of CBIC, working in its various formations all across the country. Online writing of annual appraisal reports in SPARROW for IRS (C&CE) officers was implemented from 2016-17.