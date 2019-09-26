Central Government Employee? Modi govt has added new parameter for annual appraisal – Do this now

Modi govt has added new metrics for appraisal of some central government employees. Representational Image: Pixabay

Central Government Employee annual appraisal: The Union government has added a new parameter for Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) of central civil servants in Group A, Group B and Group C. The government has now made the utilization of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) an important parameter for the annual performance report. In an official memorandum dated September 24, 2019, the Ministry of Personnel Public Grievances and Pensions, said: “To ensure that this digital e-Commerce portal for procurement of goods and services is appropriately utilized by all the Ministries/Departments, it has been decided, with the approval of the competent authority, that a reflection of the work done through GeM by the Officer Reported Upon (ORU) shall be made in the APAR of Group ‘A’, Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ officers belonging to Central Civil Services (other than All India Services). ”

The GeM portal facilitates online procurement of common use goods and services by various ministries and departments of the government. The memorandum said that procurement of goods and services through GeM portal has been made mandatory by Government of India under Rule 149 of General Financial Rules, 2017, for goods and services available on GeM.

The goal of GeM is to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement and to achieve the best value for money.

Central Government Employee: GeM for annual appraisal

While recording self-appraisal in APAR form, the memorandum said the Officer Reported Upon (ORU), who are handling procurement from GeM portal in their department, should specify the “Total budget allocated for procurement by the Ministry/Department/Division/Section (as may be applicable)” against the column “Targets/Objectives/Goals”.

Against the “Achievements” column, the ORU should indicate:

Total procurement through GeM portal made by him/her during the period of the report

Specifying the % of procurement through GeM portal

The procurement made outside GeM and the reasons therefore

Steps taken for promotion of GeM in the Ministry/Department/Division/Section.

The official memorandum has also asked the reporting and reviewing officers to take into account the performance of ORU for procurement of goods and services through GeM “in accordance with the extant instructions in force during the period of report”.

“Also, the remarks recorded by the ORU in Self-appraisal against targets and Achievements on procurements made may specifically be taken into account by the Reporting and Reviewing officers, while according numerical grading for items such as ‘Accomplishment of planned work/work allotted as per subjects allotted’ under Work Output and ‘Knowledge of Rules/Regulations/Procedures in the area of function and ability to apply them correctly under Functional Competency.”

The new provision for APAR will be applicable from the reporting year 2019-20.