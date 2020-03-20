Central Government Employee? Modi govt has made this change to LTC rules for fresh recruits! 

Central Government Employees Home Town LTC Rules for fresh recruits: Modi govt has made a change. Representational image

Central Government Employees Home Town LTC Rules: Here’s good news for newly-appointed Central Government Employees. The Union Government has allowed conversion of one additional Home Town LTC to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by Fresh Recruits. An Office Memorandum (OM) of Government of India’s Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dated March 17, 2020 said: “…it has been decided to allow fresh recruits one additional conversion of Home Town LTC to travel by air to any place in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in each block of four years, i.e. in total 4 times in initial 8 years after being eligible for LTC (twice in each block of four years). The travel entitlements and other LTC conditions for this scheme shall be the same as given in DoPT’s O.M. No. 31011/3/2018-Estt.A-lV dated 20.09.2018 and 20.06.2019. ”

Valid till September 25! According to the OM, the new facility for fresh recruits in the Central Government will be valid till September 25, 2020.

What has changed

Earlier through an OM dated 20-09-2018, the DoPT had extended the LTC Scheme for a period of two years till September 25, 2020. The scheme allowed the Government servants to travel by air to North East Region (NER), Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Andaman & Nicobar Islands (A&N) in lieu of Home Town LTC. This OM allowed the fresh recruits to convert one of the three Home Town LTCs in a block of four years, applicable to them.

ALSO READ | Central Government Employee? NPS or OPS? Modi govt says this on Pension to family after death

As such, fresh recruits to Central Government were allowed LTC to their home town along with families on three occasions in a block of four years and to any place in India on the fourth occasion. DoPT OM said this facility was available to fresh recruits for the first two LTC blocks of four years applicable after joining the Government for the first time. Of the three Home Town LTC, fresh recruits were allowed to convert one LTC to travel by air to visit UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, North-East Region and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However, this has changed now.

Fresh recruits will now be able to convert one more Home Town LTC to visit any place in Jammu and Kashmir till September 25, 2020.