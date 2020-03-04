Central government employee? Govt gives travel relaxation for these workers during posting or transfer – Check new rule

Emergency Passage Concession was allowed only for travelling either to the Home Town or the station of posting in an emergency.

For the central government employees posted in North-Eastern Region, Union Territory of Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar lslands and Lakshadweep groups of lslands, there is a piece of good news. There is a relaxation in the ‘Emergency Passage Concession’ that they receive and now the concession can be availed on travel to any declared destination. Till now, the concession was allowed only for travelling either to the Home Town or the station of posting in an emergency. Going forward, they can visit any one of the destinations, i.e. Home Town or any selected place of residence of the family declared by them for the duration of their posting or transfer to these regions.

As per the Office Memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions dated February 28, 2020, it is a part of the implementation of recommendations of 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

The civilian Central Government employees posted in North-Eastern Region, Union Territory of Ladakh, Andaman & Nicobar lslands and Lakshadweep groups of lslands, who leave their family behind at the old headquarters or another selected place of residence are allowed ‘Emergency Passage Concession’ on two additional occasions during their entire service career to enable the Government employees and their families to travel either to the Home Town or the station of posting in an emergency. Such travel will be restricted only to spouse and dependent children.

The employees required clarification as to whether the facility of ‘Emergency Passage Concession’ is available to the Government employee for travel from the station of posting to Home Town only or whether the government employees can avail the facility to travel to the selected place of residence of family declared by them for the duration of their posting /transfer to these regions.

After consultations within relevant departments, the government has clarified that ‘Emergency Passage Concession’ can be availed by Government employees posted in North-East Region, Andaman & Nicobar lslands, Lakshadweep lslands and Union Territory of Ladakh to visit any one of the destinations, i.e. Home Town or any selected place of residence of the family declared by them for the duration of their posting/transfer to these regions.

Central Government employees and their families posted in these territories are entitled to avail of the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and in emergencies, on two additional occasions during their entire service Career they may avail ‘Emergency Passage Concession’. The Government employee may avail LTC for a journey to the Home Town once in a block period of two years or one ‘Anywhere in India’ LTC in a block of four years under the normal LTC rules.