Central Government Employee? Modi govt has changed limit for holding elective office

DoPT has changed central government employee’s rules for holding elected office. Representational Image

Central Government Employees’ rules for holding elective office: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has modified conditions for holding an elective office under Rule 15 (1( (c) of CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. As per the modified rules, Government servants will now be allowed to hold elective office in any body for a period of two terms or for a period of five years, whichever is earlier. This will apply for holding an elective office irrespective of whether it is incorporated or not. Also, prior sanction would be required if a government employee wants to contests an election in such a body.

“The policy on fixing an upper limit of the number of years for which Government servants can hold elective office in any body in their entire career has been reviewed and it has been decided that a Government servant may be allowed to hold elective office in any body, whether incorporated or not, for period of two terms or for a period of 5 years, whichever is earlier, for which prior sanction would be required when a Government servant contests an election in such body, as per existing rules,” says an Office Memorandum of DoPT dated 27-02-2020.

The OM said that the Competent Authority should keep in mind all relevant factors while granting permission under Rule 15 (1( (c) of CCS (Conduct) Rules 1963.

Government servants, who had assumed charge of elected posts before the issuing of OM dated 5-08-2019 “may be allowed to complete the full period of their current tenure, except in cases where there are charges of corruption and adverse audit paras etc.”

What has changed

As per Rule 15 (1) (c) of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, no Government servant can hold an elective office, or canvass for a candidate or candidates for an elective office in any body without previous sanction of the Government.

The DoPT’s OM dated 05-08-2109 had said that no Government servant would be allowed to hold an elective office for more than two terms, or for a period of four years, whichever is earlier.

“…it has been decided that a Government servant may be allowed to hold elective office in any body, whether incorporated or not, period of two terms or for a period of 4 years, whichever is earlier, for which prior sanction would be required when a Government servant contests an election in such body, as per existing rules,” it had said.