Central Government Employee? Clarification issued on regularization of absence during COVID-19 lockdown

Clarifications relating to regularization of the period of absence during the period of lockdown have been issued.

The Department of Personnel & Training of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has issued an Office Memorandum (OM) on July 28, 2020, regarding clarification on regularization of the absence of Central Government employees during COVID-19 epidemic lockdown period.

In the OM, the Department says that it has been receiving several references and queries from Central Government employees who proceeded on leave, with station leave permission, but could not report for duty due to non-availability of public transport or flights and restrictions on inter/intra state movement of persons as per Ministry of Home Affairs’ Orders from time to time, to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The matter has been considered and the following clarifications relating to regularization of period of absence during the period of lockdown are issued in the matter:-

1. Situation: Government Servants who were on official tour and were unable to return to their Headquarters (HQs) due to non-availability of Public Transport.

Clarification: Deemed to have joined duty on the date of expiry of official tour, if intimation in any form, indicating difficulty in joining duty due to non-availability of public transport/flights, has been given by the Government servant to the office.

2. Situation: Government servants who were on leave prior to issue of lockdown orders with effect from 25.03.2020 and the leave ended during lockdown period.

Clarification: Deemed to have joined duty from the date of expiry of leave, if intimation in any form, indicating difficulty in joining duty due to non-availability of public transport/flights has been given by the Government servant to the office. In case of leave on medical grounds, this 1s subject to production of medical/fitness certificate.

3. Situation: Government servants who left HQ on the week-end prior to lockdown, 1.e. 20.03.2020 (Friday), but could not return to HQ on 23.03.2020(Monday) due to non-availability of transport.

Clarification: Deemed to have joined on 23.03.2020, if intimation, in any form indicating difficulty in joining duty due to nonavailability of public transport/flights has been given by the Government servant to the office.

4. Situation: Government servants who were on leave prior to issue of orders on lockdown with effect from 25.03.2020 and the leave expired during the lock down period, but who wish to curtail the leave before expiry and join duty.

Clarification: Curtailment of were on leave prior to issue of sanctioned leave may not be agreed to, unless allowed by the leave sanctioning authority only in rare cases based on official exigency. From the date following the date of expiry of leave during the period of lockdown, the employee may be deemed to have joined duty.