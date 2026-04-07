Department of Posts under the Ministry of Communications has issued clarifications in the form of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on the admissibility of reimbursement claims of Children Education Allowance by the government employees.

For government employees, the amount for reimbursement of children education allowance is Rs 2,812.5 per month (fixed) and hostel subsidy shall be Rs 8,437.5 per month (fixed), irrespective of actual expenses incurred by the government employee. The above limit would be automatically raised by 25% every time the Dearness Allowance on the revised pay structure goes up by 50%.

The reimbursement is allowed only if the child is studying in a recognized educational institution. Further, reimbursement is allowed only to the two eldest children of the Government employee. In case both spouses are Government employees, only one of them can avail reimbursement under Children Education Allowance.

Reimbursement will be done just once a year after completion of the financial year. For reimbursement of CEA, a certificate from the head of the institution where the child of a government employee studies will be sufficient for the purpose.

The certificate should confirm that the child had studied in the school during the previous academic year. For Hostel Subsidy, a similar certificate from the head of the institution will suffice, with the additional requirement that the certificate should mention the amount of expenditure incurred by the government employee towards lodging and boarding in the residential complex.

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Government Clarifications on Children Education Allowance (CEA)

There is a one-time relaxation for reimbursement of CEA/Hostel Subsidy in cases where children of Government employees are required to repeat one additional class on account of the implementation of NEP-2020.

Accordingly, where a child repeats a class (including classes before Class I), such repetition may be considered for reimbursement under the said one-time relaxation, subject to fulfillment of prescribed conditions.

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It is also clarified that the CEA shall be admissible for three classes before Class I and is effective from the academic year 2023-24 onwards. Accordingly, where a child has studied Nursery (2022-23), LKG (2023-24) and UKG (2024-25) as the three classes preceding Class I, the claim for Nursery (2022-23) may also be considered for reimbursement, provided all other prescribed conditions are fulfilled.

On whether CEA is admissible for the period of termination, where reinstatement is ordered by the Court and the period is treated as qualifying service, the government clarifies that the admissibility of CEA shall depend upon how the period from termination to reinstatement is treated by the Competent Authority. The CEA/Hostel Subsidy is admissible if the Government employee is on duty, under suspension, or on leave (including extraordinary leave).

It was further clarified that the CEA/Hostel Subsidy is admissible during leave or suspension also. In case of retirement, discharge, dismissal, or removal from service, CEA/Hostel Subsidy shall be admissible till the end of the academic year in which the Government employee ceases to be in service.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is based on publicly available FAQs issued by the Ministry and expert views. The interpretation of laws and provisions may vary depending on specific employment terms, company policies and future regulatory updates. Readers are advised to consult qualified professionals or refer to official government notifications before making any financial or employment-related decisions.