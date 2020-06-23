Central Government Employee? Appraisal dates extended for these employees! Modi govt issues new timelines

As per the new timeline, the distribution of blank forms/online generation should be completed by July 31, 2020, or earlier.

Central Government Employee Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) latest News: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) of the Central government has extended timelines for the Annual Performance Appraisal Assessment Report (APAR) through SPARROW portal for some officers. These are Group A, B and C officers of Central Secretariat Service (CSS), Central Secretariat Stenographers Service(CSSS) and Central Secretariat Clerical Service (CSCS). The extension in timelines has been done as a one-time measure by the DoPT.

In an Office Memorandum released last week, the DoPT said, “In view of the prevailing situation, it has been decided to extend the timelines for distribution/online/generation, recording and completion of APARs of Group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ officers of CSS/CSSS/CSCS for the year 2019-20, as a one-time measure.”

According to the DoPT, the extended timelines will also “apply to the Reporting/Reviewing/Accepting Authorities, who have demitted office or retired from service on or after 29.02.2020 and they shall be allowed to record their remarks till the respective extended cut-off dates.”

New timeline

As per the new timeline, the distribution of blank forms/online generation should be completed by July 31, 2020, or earlier. The end of the entire APAR process should be by March 31, 2021. After this, APAR will be finally taken on board. Before that, the submission of elf-appraisal to reporting officer should be completed by 31st August 2020, while submission of report by Reporting Officer to Reviewing Officer should be completed by 30th September 2020.

The DoPT has requested all ministries/departments to take necessary action from generation stage to completion of APAR online process on SPARROW in respect of Group A, B and C officers of CSS/CSSS/CSCS.

Earlier this month, the DoPT had increased the timelines for completion of APAR for the year 2019-20 for Group A, B and C officers of Central Civil Services. The DoPT had said in a separate office memorandum that the timelines were extended as a one-time measure. And APAR process for Central Civil Services officers will be completed by March 31, 2021.