Central Government Employee? Modi govt extends last date for LTC claim/bill submission

LTC Cash Voucher Scheme: The Central Government has extended the deadline for submission of bill/claims under LTC Special Cash Package Scheme. Central Government Employees can now submit bills/claims under the scheme till the end of this month (April 2021). However, the claims can be made only for purchases made on or before March 31, 2021.

In an Office Memorandum (O.M.) dated March 31, 2021, the Department of Expenditure said, “Keeping in view of practical difficulties in submission of bills/claims for purchases made particularly in late hours of 31St March, 2021(including on-line purchases), it is clarified that submission of bills/claims may be entertained and settled by Ministries/Departments not later than 30th April 2021.”

“However, it is reiterated that the payment for the purchases should be made not later than the due date i.e. 31st March, 2021,” the O.M. added.

Earlier, the government had said, “as far as possible, the claims should be made and settled well before 31st March, 2021. Ministries/Departments may consider settlement of only those claims/purchases made on or before 31st March, 2021 beyond the due date, i.e, 31st March, 2021”.