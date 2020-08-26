Central Government Pensioner? Now you can store Electronic PPO in Digi Locker in these 5 steps

Here are the steps required to store e-PPO in the Pensioner’s Digi Locker.

It had come to the notice of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare that several Pensioners, over a period of time, misplace the original copies of their Pension Payment Order (PPO) which, needless to say, is a very important original document. In the absence of their PPO, these pensioners have to face innumerable hardship at various stages of their retired life. For newly retired officials, in view of the widespread Covid-19 pandemic, it was a dilemma to physically receive hard copies of the PPO.

Accordingly, the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) has decided to integrate the electronic Pension Payment Order (e-PPO) generated through PFMS application of CGA (Controller General of Accounts), with Digi Locker, in order to enhance Ease of Living of the Central Government Civil Pensioner.

This system will enable any Pensioner to obtain an instant print-out of the latest copy of their PPO, from their Digi Locker account.

This initiative will create a permanent record of their respective PPO in their Digi Locker and at the same time eliminate delays in reaching the PPO to new Pensioners, as well as the necessity of handing over a physical copy.

This was a target set to be accomplished for Civil Ministries by 2021-22, which the Department completed ahead of time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This facility has been created with ‘Bhavishya’ software, which is a single window platform for Pensioners, right from the start of their Pension processing, till the end of the process. “Bhavishya” shall now provide an option to retiring employee, to link their Digi-locker account with their “Bhavishya” account and obtain their e-PPO in a seamless manner.

The following 5 steps are required to store e-PPO in the Pensioner’s Digi Locker:

1. Bhavishya” provides an option to retiring employees for linking their Digi-locker account with “Bhavishya” to get e-PPO.

2. Above option is available to the retiree at the time of filling of retirement forms, as well as after submission of the forms.

3. Retiree will sign into their Digi-locker account from Bhavishya and authorize Bhavishya to PUSH the e-PPO to Digi Locker.

4. As soon as e-PPO is issued, it is automatically PUSHED into corresponding Digi locker account and the retiree is informed about the same through SMS and Email by Bhavishya.

5. To view/download the e-PPO, retiree has to log into his Digi Locker account and simply click on the link.