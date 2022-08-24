Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules for super senior citizens: The pension/compassionate allowance provided to the Central Government pensioners under the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules increases considerably once they attain 80, 85, 90, 95 and 100 years of age.

The Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021 say, “After completion of eighty years of age or above by a retired Government servant, in addition to a pension or a compassionate allowance admissible under this rule, additional pension or additional compassionate allowance shall be payable to the retired Government servant.”

The pension revision for these super senior pensioners is done in the following manner:

From 80 years to less than 85 years – 20% of basic pension/compassionate allowance

From 85 years to less than 90 years – 30% of basic pension/ compassionate allowance

From 90 years to less than 95 years – 40% of basic pension/ compassionate allowance

From 95 years to less than 100 years – 50% of basic pension/ compassionate allowance

From 100 years or more – 100% of basic pension/ compassionate allowance

According to the rules, the additional pension or additional compassionate allowance is payable from the first day of the calendar month in which it falls due.

For example, a pensioner born on 15th August 1942 will become eligible for an additional pension at the rate of 20% of the basic pension with effect from 1st August 2022. Similarly, a pensioner born on 5th August 1942 will also become eligible for an additional pension of 20% of the basic pension with effect from 1st August 2022.

While computing the length of qualifying service, the fraction of a year equal to three months and above is treated as a completed six-monthly period and considered a qualifying service.

If the pension is discontinued in the middle of a calendar month, the amount of pension payable for the fraction of that month is also rounded off to the next higher rupee.

Important Note: The Central Government notified Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 on 20th December 2021. These pension rules apply to Government servants appointed on or before the 31st of December, 2003, including civilian Government servants in the Defence Services.

These rules don’t apply to railway servants, members of All India Services, persons entitled to a Contributory provident Fund, persons paid from contingencies, persons whose terms and conditions of service are regulated by or under the provisions of the Constitution or any other law for the time being in force. (The full copy of these rules are available here: https://documents.doptcirculars.nic.in/D3/D03ppw/CCS-Pension-Rules%202021-EnglishiPqOH.pdf)