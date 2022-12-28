Central Government Employees LTC Rules (Latest News): The Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has once again extended the LTC Block Year 2018-21 for a period of three months. Earlier, the block year 2018-21 was deemed extended till 31st December 2022 for employees who had not availed of the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) for four years.

As per rule 10 of the CCS (LTC) Rules, 1988, a Government servant who is unable to avail of the LTC within a particular block of two years or four years may avail of the same within the first year of the next block of two years or four years. Accordingly, the block year 2018-21 was deemed extended up to 31st December 2022 by virtue of rule 10 of the CCS(LTC) Rules, 1988, the DoPT said in an Office Memorandum dated 27th December. The same has now been extended for a period of three months till March 31, 2023.

“In relaxation of Rule 10 of the CCS(LTC) Rules, 1988, exercising the powers conferred under Rule 18 – ‘Power to relax’, of the CCS(LTC) Rules, 1988, it has now been decided with the approval of competent authority to extend the LTC Block year 2018-2021 (extended) for a period of three months i.e. upto 31st March, 2023,” the DoPT said.

In October 2022, the Government extended the scheme allowing relaxation for travel by air to visit North East Region, Jammu & Kashmir and Andaman & Nicobar Islands for two years till 25th September 2024.

The DoPT had also advised all ministries and departments to ensure no misuse of LTC benefits by employees through random checking of air tickets. “Ministries/Departments are advised to randomly get some of the air tickets submitted by the officials verified from the airlines concerned with regard to the actual cost of air travel vis-a-vis the cost indicated on the air tickets submitted by the officials,” the DoPT had said.