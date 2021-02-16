  • MORE MARKET STATS

CBT meet on March 4 to discuss PF interest rate

By: |
February 16, 2021 5:29 AM

“The exact time and venue of the meeting will be intimated shortly,” the EPFO wrote said to the CBT members. “The agenda of the meeting will be forwarded shortly,” it said.

Since CBT’s first meeting which was held on February 5, 1953, Srinagar was never a venue for the meet.

The Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the highest decision-making body of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), will have its next meeting on March 4 in Srinagar, to discuss among other things the interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2020-21.

However, sources said the CBT may discuss the rate of interest for 2020-21 to be credited in the accounts of EPFO’s around six crore subscribers for their accumulated corpus. EPFO lowered interest rate on provident fund deposits to 8.5% for 2019-20 compared with 8.65% in 2018-19.

Since CBT's first meeting which was held on February 5, 1953, Srinagar was never a venue for the meet. Though mostly held in Delhi, CBT meetings have been also held in Shimla, Patna, Chennai and Mumbai in the past. Headed by the labour minister, CBT has around 40 members.

Employees Provident FundProvident Fund
