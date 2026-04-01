The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday issued updated guidelines for referencing computer-generated Document Identification Numbers (DIN) in income-tax communications. It states that any correspondence such as notices, letters, orders, draft orders, or summons issued by income-tax authorities to taxpayers must reference a DIN. The circular also lists practical exceptions where DIN referencing may not be possible, including technical difficulties, field enquiries outside the office, or system unavailability. In such cases, the communication must explicitly state the reason and require post-facto approval within 15 days by a competent authority.

The concept of Document Identification Number in income-tax proceedings was introduced by the CBDT in 2019 to ensure transparency, accountability, and an audit trail in departmental communications. It mandated that every notice, order, summons, or letter issued by the Income-tax Department must carry a computer-generated DIN, failing which such communication would be treated as invalid or deemed never to have been issued, except in limited specified circumstances.

Various high courts interpreted the circular strictly and quashed several reassessment notices and orders purely on technical grounds. Taxpayers relied heavily on this as a jurisdictional defect, while the tax department argued that DIN was only a procedural requirement and that minor lapses such as non-mention or incorrect mention should not invalidate otherwise lawful proceedings.

To address this issue and curb the rising number of cases being annulled on technicalities, the government introduced a retrospective amendment in the Union Budget 2026 through the insertion of a new provision (proposed Section 292BA) in the Income-tax law. This amendment clarifies that no notice, order, or proceeding shall be invalid merely due to any mistake, defect, or omission in quoting the DIN, provided the DIN is generated and can be referenced in any manner. Importantly, the amendment has been given retrospective effect from 1 October 2019 and contains an overriding clause to nullify contrary judicial decisions.

Experts said the revised framework aims to reduce litigation arising from technical defects while preserving the integrity of the tax administration process. However, from the perspective of taxpayers, with the retrospective amendment and the new circular, taxpayers can no longer rely on DIN-related defects as a primary defence, Manish Garg, Partner-Tax, AKM Global said.

“The focus of disputes will now decisively move from procedural lapses to substantive merits. Further, it also takes away an important safeguard from taxpayers that earlier helped prevent arbitrary practices in issuing notices and other communication.”