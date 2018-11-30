Caution! Banking frauds are on rise: Follow these NPCI guidelines to secure yourself from fraud

NPCI has warned that frauds can happen any time through a phone call.

As banking and debit/credit card frauds are on the rise, the National Payments Corporation India (NPCI) has started an awareness initiative to educate the masses about the types of frauds which may happen and how one can easily avoid these frauds on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

In an awareness video, NPCI has warned that frauds can happen any time through a phone call, like –

“Congratulation sir, you have won a Rs 2-crore lottery. Please share your UPI ID and UPI PIN details.”

“Congrats sir, we are upgrading your credit limit on your mobile connection. Simply what to do is, send an SMS.”

“Sir, you have won a prize money worth Rs 2 lakh. Simply accept the collect request which have been sent to your UPI ID and pay fast.”

“Sir, there seems to be suspicious activity in your account. We have sent you an OTP to register your account against any fraud. Share the OTP with us immediately.”

“Sir, your debit card shows fraudulent activity and withdrawals. Quickly share your debit card details.”

As fraudsters prey on customers through such exciting or threatening calls and end up getting access to account details, NPCI has asked people to stay cautious, saying ‘sharing is not always caring’.

Giving an advice on how to tackle such fraudulent calls, the corporation, in its video, says, “One can easily avoid such situations by not sharing their details or by not taking any action pertaining to their accounts or by not registering a new SIM card or by not sharing any OTPs when a caller asks them. Remember, any institution of repute would not call or ask you for these details ever.”

NCPI guidelines to secure yourself from fraud: