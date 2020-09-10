Cashing out: Mutual fund investors rush for the exit

Equity schemes reported their highest outflows in a decade in August with nearly Rs 4,000 crore moving out.
In July, the outflows were about Rs 2,500 crore while June had seen a small inflow of Rs 241 crore.
