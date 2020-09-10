  • MORE MARKET STATS

Cashing out: Mutual fund investors rush for the exit

By: |
September 10, 2020 8:17 AM

Equity schemes reported their highest outflows in a decade in August with nearly Rs 4,000 crore moving out.

Mutual fund investors, Equity schemes, Equity schemes outflows, latest news on Mutual fundIn July, the outflows were about Rs 2,500 crore while June had seen a small inflow of Rs 241 crore.

Equity schemes reported their highest outflows in a decade in August with nearly Rs 4,000 crore moving out.

Related News

In July, the outflows were about Rs 2,500 crore while June had seen a small inflow of Rs 241 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Cashing out Mutual fund investors rush for the exit
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1EPFO drags its feet, splits FY20 payout
2Equity mutual funds see Rs 4,000-crore net outflow in August
3Tax Alert! Yet to pay tax for FY 2019-20? Here’s why you need to hurry up