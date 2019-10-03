Cashing in on festive sales online? Follow these safety tips to ensure that you don’t end up losing money

With the online shopping platforms like Amazon, Flipkart etc raining discounts, people rush to do festive shopping online to grab the lucrative deals.

With the online shopping platforms like Amazon, Flipkart etc raining discounts, people rush to do festive shopping online to grab the lucrative deals. According to a RedSeer Consulting report the gross merchandise value (GMV) generated in India’s e-commerce business during Diwali stood at $3 billion in 2018 and 20 million shoppers are expected to purchase online this year.

While e-commerce firms generate a majority of their annual sales during the festive Diwali season, cybercriminals also get proactive to take advantage of the mad rush and make quick bucks through cyber frauds.

With the usage of debit cards and credit cards become highest during the season due to multiple offers in partnerships with banks, cyber security solution provider Fortinet has reminded online shoppers and bargain hunters to stay vigilant against cybercriminals during the Festive online shopping season.

Even the wallets and new affordability options introduced by the e-tailers also increase the usage of online payment methods during this festive season, which may also result into losing money through cyber frauds.

Moreover, with 75.8 per cent, India tops mobile shoppers in APAC countries, with users having made at least one purchase through their mobile phones in the three months preceding the Mastercard’s Mobile Shopping Survey (2017).

“As our ability to purchase, make online transactions and connect through smart devices gets easier, we need to understand that these conveniences come with risks. Cybercriminals are determined and informed on the latest trends and know how to exploit them. So, it is no surprise that during the festive season when users spend a significant amount of time shopping and conducting financial transactions their devices are more likely to be targeted by cybercriminals than ever.” said Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet.

According to Fortinet, for safe online shopping, people should follow the following guidelines:

1. Be careful how you connect to the Internet: Avoid using Public Wi-Fi as they are a haven for criminals looking to intercept your connection and use it to steal passwords, banking or credit card information, and other personal data. Even if you are connected to a legitimate access point, make sure that the sites you are visiting are protected using SSL, or consider using a VPN service to protect your transactions.

2. Manage your mobile devices: Modern phones always actively search for the wireless you usually connect to. But there are tools available to cybercriminals that can detect the wireless access points your phone is searching for and then pretend to be one of them. When you are away from home always disable the automatic Wi-Fi connect service on your phone or devices.

3. Download legitimate apps from legitimate websites: Mobile devices running on Android OS are becoming a growing target for cybercriminals. We recommend downloading apps only from official sites and never allow installations from “unknown sources”. Also download a security tool from a legitimate app store and scan your mobile device regularly.

4. Think twice before shopping at an unfamiliar online site: If you are shopping at an unfamiliar online site follow some basics to protect yourself and your assets: