Cardless Cash Withdrawal: Want to withdraw cash without a debit card? Here is how to do it

Cardless cash withdrawal enables customers to withdraw cash securely and conveniently for everyday usage and purchases.

Various banks in the past few months have launched the ‘Cardless Cash Withdrawal’ facility from ATMs. With this service, customers can withdraw cash from ATMs without a card. For instance, an account holder of ICICI Bank can withdraw cash by without their credit card by raising a request on the bank’s mobile banking app, iMobile. This way a customer can withdraw cash without using a debit card at ATMs.

This cardless cash withdrawal option can be used for self-withdrawal, but note that it comes with a daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit which ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000.

Experts say that with the increase in fraud and scamming, cardless cash withdrawal enables customers to withdraw cash securely and conveniently for everyday usage and purchases.

Here is how you can use this facility;

To use cardless cash withdrawal, you need to first download the respective bank’s mobile app, for instance for ICICI bank customers, they need to download the iMobile app on their smartphone from Play Store or App Store. Once you have downloaded your bank’s mobile app, you can now visit the specified bank ATM to make a cardless withdrawal.

1. Firstly, request for cardless cash withdrawal from the mobile app.

To do so, go to the ‘services’ option in the banking app and click on ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ for self.

You will then be asked to enter the amount, your 4-digit temporary PIN and select the account number from which the amount is to be debited.

You then need to confirm the details displayed on the screen and click on ‘submit’.

On transaction completion, you will receive a success message on the screen.

2. SMS from the bank

Next, you will receive an SMS with a unique code on your registered mobile phone from the Bank. Keep that code saved.

3. Cash withdrawal from the bank ATM

After processing the cash withdrawal request on the app, you need to visit the specified bank ATM, to withdraw cash.

In the ATM, you need to enter your registered mobile number

The temporary code which you have set. (If there is/in case of ICICI bank)

The unique code that you have received via SMS.

Put in the exact withdrawal amount, that you have entered earlier.

Once all these parameters are successfully authenticated, cash will be dispensed.

Note that the amount that you have entered in your app to be withdrawn, needs to be withdrawn in a one-time transaction.