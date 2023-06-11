Car Loan: Pros and cons of financing a car

Before taking any types of loan, it is crucial to carefully evaluate one’s financial situation, consider the long-term costs, and ensure that the monthly payments align with the budget. It is important to assess your existing liabilities and take a decision basis your income.

When it comes to a car loan, some people often take emotional decisions and get into high debt to purchase expensive cars without thinking about the interest and EMIs. This mistake may create a financial stress for you. By weighing the pros and cons, individuals can make an informed decision that suits their needs and financial well-being, ultimately ensuring a smooth ride towards car ownership.

Here are key factors, you must consider before taking a car loan.

Pros of Car Loans:

Affordable Access to Cars: A car loan allows you to purchase a car without having to pay the full amount upfront. This accessibility enables people to own a vehicle that aligns with their transportation needs, even if they don’t have a significant amount of savings at their disposal.

Establishing Credit History: Taking out a car loan and making timely payments help one build or improve one’s credit history. Consistently meeting monthly payments reflects positively on an individual’s credit score, which can be beneficial for future loan applications, such as mortgages or business loans.

Flexible Payment Options: Car loans offer borrowers flexibility in terms of repayment options. Lenders provide various terms and conditions, allowing borrowers to select a repayment plan that suits their financial situation. This flexibility enables individuals to manage their finances more efficiently while still owning a vehicle.

Ownership and Customization: Unlike car leasing, where vehicles must be returned at the end of the term, car loans grant full ownership rights to the borrower once the loan is repaid. This means borrowers can personalize and modify their cars to their liking, which is a significant advantage for car enthusiasts.

Cons of Car Loans:

Accumulated Interest: One of the primary disadvantages of car loans is the accumulation of interest over time. Borrowers end up paying more than the original price of the car due to the interest charges. It’s essential to calculate the total cost of the loan, including interest, to determine the long-term financial impact.

Depreciation and Negative Equity: Cars are notorious for depreciating in value over time. Unfortunately, car loans don’t follow the same pattern, often leading to a situation called negative equity. Negative equity occurs when the outstanding loan balance exceeds the car’s actual value, making it difficult to sell or trade-in the vehicle without incurring additional costs.

Impact on Monthly Budget: Car loan payments can become a significant monthly expense, affecting an individual’s budget. It’s crucial to consider the monthly instalment along with other financial obligations before committing to a car loan. Failure to make timely payments can result in credit score damage and potential repossession of the vehicle.

Limited Flexibility: Once a car loan is taken out, the borrower is bound by the terms and conditions set by the lender. Selling or trading in the vehicle before the loan is fully paid off can come with penalties and fees. This lack of flexibility can be a disadvantage for individuals who might need to change vehicles due to changing circumstances.



The car ownership loan provides accessibility and flexibility in payment options. However, borrowers must also be aware of the accumulated interest, monthly budgets and overall financial liabilities before taking a car loan.

The table below helps you compare the interest rates and EMIs of a car loan of Rs 10 lakh for a 7-year tenure. You can check and decide as per your requirements.

Interest Rates & EMIs for New Car Loan of Rs 10 Lakh for 7-Year Tenure

Compiled by BankBazaar.com

Note: Interest rate on Car Loan for all listed (BSE) Public & Pvt Banks considered for data compilation (Excluding small finance banks and EV loan). Banks for which data is not available on their website are not considered. Data collected from respective bank’s website as on 30 May 23. Banks are listed in ascending order on the basis of interest rate i.e. bank offering lowest interest rate on car loan is placed at top and highest at the bottom. Lowest interest rate offered by the banks irrespective of loan amount is shown in the table. EMI is calculated on the basis of Interest rate mentioned in the table for Rs 10 Lac Loan with a tenure of 7 years (processing and other charges are assumed to be zero for EMI calculation); Interest rates mentioned in the table are indicative and may vary depending on the bank’s T&C.