Can you transfer SCSS, SSY, PPF accounts from Bank to Post Office or vice versa?

Yes. You can transfer Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts from Post Office to Bank or vice versa. Accounts of other Post Office small savings schemes can be transferred from any CBS Post Office to another CBS Post Office.

How to Transfer SCSS Account from Post Office to Bank or From Bank to Post Office

For transferring the SCSS account, you will have to visit the bank/post office branch, where you are having the account, and submit a transfer application request along with the full address of the post office/bank where you wish to transfer your account.

As per information on the India Post website, SCSS account holders are required to submit the prescribed application form along with the passbook and prescribed fee (Rs 100+GST) at the concerned post office.

How to Transfer PPF Account from Post Office to Bank or From Bank to Post Office

For transferring the PPF account, you will have to visit the bank/post office branch, where you are having the account, and submit a transfer application request along with the full address of the post office/bank where you wish to transfer your account.

As per information on the India Post website, PPF account holders are required to submit the prescribed application form along with the passbook and prescribed fee (Rs 100+GST) at the concerned post office.

How to Transfer SSY Account from Post Office to Bank or From Bank to Post Office

For transferring the SSY account, you will have to visit the bank/post office branch, where you are having the account, and submit a transfer application request along with the full address of the post office/bank where you wish to transfer your account.

As per information on the India Post website, SSY account holders are required to submit the prescribed application form along with the passbook and prescribed fee (Rs 100+GST) at the concerned post office.