If you missed filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025-26, you can still file it. The tax rules allow taxpayers up to four years to file an updated Income Tax Return (ITR-U). However, what happens if you were eligible for a tax refund? Can you still claim it by filing an ITR-U? Here’s what the rules say.

Missing the deadline to file ITR doesn’t always mean you can’t claim a tax refund. If excess tax was deducted from your salary, bank interest, or other income during FY 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26), you may still be able to receive the refund; however, only under certain conditions, as per the rules prescribed under the Income Tax Act.

Typically, the Income Tax Return (ITR) filing process begins around May each year, after the Income Tax Department notifies the relevant ITR forms and makes the online and offline filing utilities available on the e-filing portal. Taxpayers whose accounts are not required to be audited usually get time till July 31 to file their returns.

Those whose accounts are subject to audit generally have until October 31 to file. However, these deadlines are extended in some years due to various reasons, such as delays in notifying ITR forms or making the filing utilities available.

If you miss the ITR filing deadline, you can still file a belated return by December 31 by paying a late fee. Under Section 234F, the maximum penalty for late filing is Rs 5,000. However, if your total taxable income is up to Rs 5 lakh, the late fee is limited to Rs 1,000. Taxpayers who file their returns within the due date do not have to pay any late filing fee.

So, under normal circumstances, taxpayers have time till December 31 to claim their refunds through ITR filing. But the Income Tax Rules do allow tax refunds even after the belated ITR deadline. Let’s understand how one can claim refunds in such cases.

Here’s how you can claim a refund after missing the ITR deadline in FY25.

How to claim a tax refund if you missed filing your FY 2024-25 ITR?

The ability to claim a refund becomes contingent on obtaining relief through a condonation of delay application, which is subject to the discretion of the tax authorities.

The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to seek relief by filing a condonation of delay application under Section 119(2)(b) of the Income Tax Act.

Condonation is a discretionary relief requiring a well-substantiated application demonstrating genuine hardship. The threshold for approval is high with selective outcomes.

“Under the CBDT guidelines, a condonation application for claiming a refund generally must be filed within 5 years from the end of the relevant assessment year, subject to certain exceptions and conditions,” said Deepashree Shetty, Partner, Global Mobility Services, Tax & Regulatory Advisory at BDO India.

This limit replaces the previous six-year allowances and is applicable to all applications submitted on or after October 1, 2024.

“You can use the Income Tax Department’s e-Filing portal to quickly submit a request for a “Condonation of Delay” to e-verify your income tax return after the deadline or file a delayed ITR. Choose one of the following alternatives based on your conditions: a delay in filing of ITR-V if you filed your return on time but did not e-verify it within the 30-day timeframe, or if you did not file your ITR before the end of the applicable Assessment Year,” Deepashree Shetty further added.

The taxpayer can file an ITR after receiving the authorisation notice for a condonation request from the income tax authority based on certain conditions only. You may be eligible for a condonation of delay if the income tax department determines that the reason you give for filing a belated return or claim refunds/loss carry-forwards is legitimate.

To use this service, you must have a valid user ID and password, a PCIT order with a unique number for ordering a condonation of the delay (the DIN of the condonation order), a valid bank account, and Form 26AS & AIS, according to the Income Tax Department.

This route is intended for genuine cases and is evaluated on merits, with clearly defined monetary thresholds and time limits governing eligibility.

Will the refund process differ for taxpayers filing a belated return compared to those filing within the due date?

While the underlying refund mechanism does not change, taxpayers filing belated returns should expect certain practical differences.

Deepashree Shetty says processing timelines may be longer, and interest on refunds is computed from a later date, effectively reducing the interest benefit. It is also important to note that refunds are not permitted where an updated return is filed.

Under what circumstances does the Income Tax Department allow delayed refund claims?

Instances involving genuine hardship, such as medical exigencies, unforeseen personal circumstances, or bona fide errors.

The onus is on the taxpayer to substantiate the claim with adequate documentation and demonstrate that the delay was neither deliberate nor due to negligence, says Deepashree Shetty.

Are there any penalties or consequences for taxpayers whose only objective is to claim a refund but who missed the filing deadline?

Where there is no outstanding tax liability, there is generally no penal consequence.

However, taxpayers may face opportunity costs in the form of reduced or foregone interest on refunds, delayed cash flows, and additional compliance requirements associated with seeking condonation, according to Deepashree Shetty.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

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